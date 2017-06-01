Global Metal Biocides Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Segmentation By Metal, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Metal Biocides Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global metal biocides market to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Metal Biocides Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is establishments of biomedical metal industries globally. Medical device manufacturers are seeking to establish biomedical metal industries globally and are gradually moving offshore. Many medical device innovation centers were dominated by the US as of 2016. They are now more concerned about clinical data, new product registration, and the initial streams of revenue.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand from emerging economies. The global metal biocides market is witnessing high growth in the emerging economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, and Indonesia. Many OEMs of metal biocides are shifting their manufacturing operations to these countries due to factors such as the availability of land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government norms.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of environment-friendly metal biocides. With the growing concerns regarding environmental protection, consumers need to be aware of the environment-friendly products and their consumption. The goal of using environment-friendly metal biocides manufactured using products such as silver lower the emission of VOCs, thereby reducing the concerns regarding global warming.

Key vendors



BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Clariant

Lonza

Troy



Other prominent vendors



Milliken Chemical

Noble Biomaterials

Renaissance Chemicals

Sanitized

SteriTouch



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by metal



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Market segmentation by geography



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vp48w2/global_metal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716