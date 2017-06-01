Thermoelectric Generators Market to Reach $715 Million by 2022 - Analysis By End User, Source, Temperature, Wattage, Material & Component - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Thermoelectric Generators Market by Source, Material, Component, End User, Temperature, Wattage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The thermoelectric generators market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 368.5 Million in 2017 to USD 715.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.20% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The growth of the thermoelectric generators market across the globe can be attributed to the increasing demand to recover the waste heat generated by various industries. Due to increasing environmental concerns, the demand to improve the efficiency of engines is growing. Thermoelectric generators play an important role in increasing efficiency by utilizing waste heat.

The thermoelectric generators market has been segmented on the basis of end user, source, component, temperature, wattage, material, and region. Based on end user, the thermoelectric generators market has been segmented into automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, consumer, and others. The automotive segment is projected to lead the thermoelectric generators market owing to the wide adoption of thermoelectric generators in automobiles to convert exhaust heat into electrical energy in order to increase the overall efficiency of the engine.

Based on source, the thermoelectric generators market has been segmented into waste heat recovery, energy harvesting, direct power generation, and co-generation. The energy harvesting segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the thermoelectric generators market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for consumer and defense applications wherein, thermoelectric generators are used to power wearable devices.

Companies Mentioned



Aplhabet Energy, Inc.

Evident Thermoelectrics

Ferrotec Corporation

Gentherm, Inc.

II-VI Marlow, Inc.

Kelk Ltd

Kryotherm Company

Laird PLC

Tellurex Corporation

Yamaha Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Thermoelectric Coolers



8 Thermoelectric Generators Market, By End User



9 Thermoelectric Generators Market, By Source



10 Thermoelectric Generators Market, By Temperature

11 Thermoelectric Generators Market, By Wattage



12 Thermoelectric Generators Market, By Material



13 Thermoelectric Generators Market, By Component



14 Regional Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



