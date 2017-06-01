

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see Q1 numbers for capital spending, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Capex is expected to have added 4.0 percent in the quarter after gaining 3.8 percent in the previous three months. Excluding software, capex is called higher by 4.1 percent - up from 3.3 percent in the three months prior. Company profits surged 16.9 percent in the last quarter, while company sales added 2.0 percent.



New Zealand will release Q1 figures for terms of trade, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.9 percent on quarter - slowing from 5.7 percent in the previous three months.



Australia will release April figures for retail sales and Q1 data for capital expenditure. Sales are called higher by 0.3 percent after easing 0.1 percent in March. Capex is tipped to gain 0.5 percent on quarter after falling 2.1 percent in Q4.



Australia will also see May numbers for both the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG, and the Reserve Bank of Australia's commodity price index.



In April, the manufacturing index score was 59.2, while the commodity index surged 38.6 percent on year to a score of 132.7.



China will see May results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.2 - down from 50.3 in April.



South Korea will release May numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation. In April, overall CPI was down 0.1 percent on month and up 1.9 percent on year, while core CPI gained 0.1 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year.



Imports are expected to rise 15.0 percent on year after climbing 16.6 percent in April. Exports are called higher by 15.0 percent after surging 24.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $6.80 billion, down from $13.3 billion a month earlier.



Hong Kong will release April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales climbed 2.7 percent on year.



Thailand will provide May figures for consumer and producer prices. In April, consumer prices added 0.16 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year, while producer prices shed 0.2 percent on month and gained 1.7 percent on year.



A number of countries will see May results for their manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia are shuttered on Thursday in observance of Pancasila Day, and will re-open on Friday.



