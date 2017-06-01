Leading global technology solutions provider now offering Asavie on-demand connectivity services platform

Asavie, a provider of next-generation enterprise mobility management and internet of things (IoT) connectivity solutions, announced today that technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics is now offering the Asavie PassBridge™ Connectivity management platform to its global customer base.

The Asavie PassBridge Connectivity management platform provides secure IoT connectivity, enabling enterprises and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to embrace the IoT with confidence and deliver products and subscription services into the digital economy.

Welcoming the announcement, Asavie CEO Ralph Shaw, said, "This agreement with Arrow will help to bring the benefits of our PassBridgeplatform's secure connectivity services to even more enterprises and OEMs around the world. As global hardware manufacturers leverage the huge opportunities presented by the industrial IoT they need to be able to respond to the demands of the digital economy for new billing models and sophisticated maintenance and data services to ensure their long-term relevance to end-user enterprises."

"Arrow is enabling many customers' business-process transformations, and helping them more effectively capitalize on opportunities within IoT and the digital economy," said Kristin Russell, global president of Arrow Intelligent Systems. "We look forward to collaborating with Asavie to bring secure connectivity solutions to our customers around the world."

About Asavie

Asavie makes connectivity simple. The Asavie PassBridge™ platform delivers on demand connectivity services to manage and secure connectivity across diverse networks, at scale. In partnership with over 20 leading mobile operators including AT&T, Telefonica, Three and Vodafone, aswell as OEMs such as AWS, Dell MultiTech, Asavie enables over 10,000 end-user enterprises large and small to scale their smart, connected projects resulting in increased cost savings and rapid delivery of new services to market.

