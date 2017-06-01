Sterilization Monitoring Market to Reach $631 Million by 2022 - Rising Incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global sterilization monitoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 631.0 million by 2022. Factors such as technological advancements in sterilization monitoring products, rising focus on food sterilization, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and increasing number of surgical procedures coupled with the rising geriatric population and chronic disease incidence are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, lack of awareness on sterilization monitoring and dearth of skilled professionals are the major factors limiting the growth of this market.

On the basis of technology, the sterilization monitoring market is segmented into biological monitoring, chemical monitoring, and mechanical monitoring. In 2016, the biological monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Factors such as efficacy of biological indicators to monitor sterilization processes by killing the microorganisms directly as compared to the other sterilization monitoring techniques and increasing preference for BIs by various healthcare organizations to monitor sterilization processes are expected to drive the growth of this technology.

Based on the method of sterilization, the steam sterilization segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterilization monitoring market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the non-toxic nature of steam and the low cost and efficiency offered by this method of sterilization in comparison to the other methods of sterilization. On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterilization monitoring market in 2016. The rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) coupled with the increasing number of surgeries is supporting the growth of the hospitals segment.



Based on process, the sterilization monitoring market is categorized into pack monitoring, load monitoring, equipment/process monitoring, and exposure monitoring. The pack monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterilization monitoring market in 2016. Pack monitoring helps identify problems related to human errors and sterilizer malfunctions such as inadequate humidification and inadequate exposure time at the selected temperature; such advantages are driving the market growth in this segment.

Companies Mentioned



3M Company (U.S.)

Andersen Products Inc. (U.S.)

Bag Health Care GmbH ( Germany )

) Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.)

Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.)

Clinichem Oy Ltd. ( Finland )

) E.C.S. S.R.L. ( Italy )

) Etigam Bv ( Netherlands )

) Excelsior Scientific Ltd. (U.K.),Medisafe Uk Limited (U.K.)

Getinge Group ( Sweden )

) GKE-GmbH ( Germany )

) Healthmark Industries Company Inc. (U.S.)

Himedia Laboratories ( India )

) Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC (U.S.)

Indilab Inc. (U.S.)

Matachana Group ( Spain )

) Mesa Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Nigk Corporation ( Japan )

) Parasure Limited (U.K.)

PMS Healthcare Technologies ( Turkey )

) Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Scican Inc. (U.S.)

Steris PLC (U.S.)

Terragene S.A. ( Argentina )



Key Topics Covered:



1 Sterilization Monitoring Market: Introduction



2 Sterilization Monitoring Market: Research Methodology



3 Sterilization Monitoring Market: Executive Summary



4 Sterilization Monitoring Market: Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Technology



7 Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Product



8 Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Method of Sterilization



9 Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Process



10 Sterilization Monitoring Market, By End User



11 Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85dqjr/sterilization

