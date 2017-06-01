Global $660 Million Polyetheramine Market 2017 - Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polyetheramine market was valued at $660.4 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global polyetheramine market in 2015. The major reason behind the growth of the market in the region is the growing demand for polyetheramine in the other Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, due to the growing demand for end-user applications, such as, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, automobile, construction, and agriculture.

The global polyetheramine market is driven by its wide array of applications in end-user industries, such as epoxy coating, resin, elastomer, sealants, ink and adhesive industry. Polyetheramine is primarily used for manufacturing polyamides, polyuria and epoxy curing for coating industries. Polyetheramine are curing agents that are colorless in nature and contain compounds, such as amine moieties and polyether that are widely used to increase toughness, flexibility, hydrophilicity or hydrophobicity. Polyetheramines are also used as fuel additives for cleaning valves, injectors and carburetors. Epoxy coatings are used in carbon fibers, fiber glass, and various other composite materials. These polyetheramine products are widely used in automotive, construction, and paints & coating industries.



On the basis of application, the global polyetheramine market has been segmented into composites, epoxy coating, polyuria, sealants, and adhesive. The broad range of properties of polyetheramines tends to drive the growth of the market. Epoxy coatings are durable coatings, which can be used for a range of purposes from durable paints to strong adhesives and coatings for metals and floor. It is also used to seal the surface of fresh concrete and prevent rapid loss of moisture. The other uses of polyetheramine include cement additives, demulsification of oilfield and acid neutralization.



The major factors behind the growth of the polyetheramine market would depend on the considerable growth in end-user applications and market penetration of industries consuming polyetheramine. The growing demand for epoxy coating and several composite materials are expected to increase the necessity of polyetheramine around the globe. In addition, the increasing population in the emerging economies, improved growth in industrial manufacturing, local end-user production are projected to drive the consumption of polyetheramine. The industries such as acid neutralization, cement additives is also anticipated to contribute towards the growing demand for polyetheramines.



Based on application, the global polyetheramine market has been segmented into Polyurea, Epoxy Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Composites, Fuel additives and Others. Among the various applications of polyetheramines, the epoxy coating held the largest share in the global market in 2015. The epoxy coating application segment was largest valued segments in terms of volume and value in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Research Scope

1.2.1 Global Polyetheramine Market Breakdown By Application

1.2.2 Global Polyetheramine Market Breakdown By Geography

1.3 Research Methodology And Sources



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Research Summary



3. Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Trends In The Global Polyetheramine Market

3.2.1 Solution To Major Challenges In Oil And Gas Industry

3.3 Key Opportunities In The Global Polyetheramine Market

3.3.1 Emerging Economies Of Asia-Pacific And Middle East Regions

3.4 Factors Driving Growth Of The Market And Its Impact On Market Forecast

3.4.1 Growing Demand In Wide Range Of Applications

3.4.2 High Demand Of Polyetheramine From Asia-Pacific Countries

3.4.3 Manufacturing Of High End Quality Products

3.4.4 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

3.5 Factors Hindering Growth Of The Market And Its Impact On Market Forecast

3.5.1 Growing Concern For Environment Friendly Products

3.5.2 Volatility In Raw Material Prices

3.5.3 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast



4. Global Polyetheramine Market Size And Forecast (2012 - 2022)

4.1 Global Polyetheramine Market, By Application

4.1.1 Epoxy Coatings

4.1.2 Polyurea

4.1.3 Adhesive And Sealants

4.1.4 Composites

4.1.5 Fuel Additive

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Polyetheramine Market, By Region



5. Global Polyetheramine Market, By Geography

5.1 North America Polyetheramine Market

5.2 Europe Polyetheramine Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Polyetheramine Market

5.4 Rest Of The World (Row) Polyetheramine Market



6. Competitive Positioning Analysis

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Of Competitive Position Analysis

6.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

6.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

6.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

6.1.4 Intensity Of Rivalry

6.1.5 Threat Of Substitutes

6.2 Competitive Positioning Of Global Polyetheramine Market, By Application



7. Company Profiles And Strategic Developments

7.1 Key Company Profiles

7.1.1 Huntsman International Llc

7.1.2 Basf Se

7.1.3 Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd.

7.1.4 Yangzhou Chenhua New Material Co., Ltd.

7.1.5 Qingdao Iro Surfactant Co., Ltd.

7.1.6 Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd.

7.1.7 Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

7.1.8 Clariant Ag

7.1.9 Iro Group Inc.

7.1.10 Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co. Ltd.



8. Appendix



