Global Medical Ventilators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2021 - Analysis By Technology, Product & End User - Research and Markets

The global medical ventilators market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global medical ventilators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is ventilators with automatic adaptation. The concept of adaptive ventilation was developed to increase patient comfort. Adaptive ventilation changes according to the needs of the patient, breath by breath. In adaptive ventilation, the patient decides the need, and the machine adapts to the need. Vendors are developing new ventilators with automatic adaption.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders. Respiratory disorders have been a major concern among developed as well as developing countries. Various conditions can lead to respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, tuberculosis, acute respiratory infection, and lung cancer.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is limited reimbursement to patients. An individual with respiratory failure on ventilator support has to bear a huge economic burden in a year. The cost can vary according to the respiratory condition and the type of ventilator used for the treatment. The reimbursement for patients on ventilator support is lower than the actual spending. Insurance providers do not cover the reimbursement of backup or additional ventilator for people on ventilation support. Insurance coverage is also subject to conditions set by insurance providers.

Key vendors:



Medtronic

BD

Philips Healthcare

Hamilton Medical

Smiths Medical



Other prominent vendors:



Carl Reiner

Drägerwerk

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Mindray Medical International Limited

ResMed

Teleflex



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by technology



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis

