Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.06.2017
PR Newswire

Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021 - Increasing Number of Cath Labs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global coronary atherectomy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing number of cath labs. Cath labs are equipped with advanced diagnostic imaging systems that are used to visualize arteries and chambers of the heart. These labs mainly conduct tests and procedures for angioplasty, angiogram, and pacemaker implantation. They are now being equipped with the latest imaging technology to diagnose and treat CVDs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is technological advancements in coronary atherectomy devices. Innovative technologies are increasingly being adopted for the treatment of peripheral vascular lesions to improve the surgery outcome. The penetration rate of advanced expensive technologies such as detachable coils and stent grafts have increased in the recent times. Vendors are manufacturing devices that offer improved ergonomics, physician control, and are easy-to-use.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulatory framework. Regulatory framework for devices like coronary atherectomy devices is strict. Regulatory bodies have imposed strict labelling requirement, pre-market approval, and medical device reporting and launching of product. These devices fall under Class II category and are considered to be highly-risky.

Key vendors

  • Boston Scientific
  • Spectranetics
  • Cardiovascular Systems

Other prominent vendors

  • Medtronic
  • Philips
  • Avinger

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/24hf3d/global_coronary

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire