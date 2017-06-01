Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021 - Increasing Number of Cath Labs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global coronary atherectomy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing number of cath labs. Cath labs are equipped with advanced diagnostic imaging systems that are used to visualize arteries and chambers of the heart. These labs mainly conduct tests and procedures for angioplasty, angiogram, and pacemaker implantation. They are now being equipped with the latest imaging technology to diagnose and treat CVDs.
According to the report, one driver in the market is technological advancements in coronary atherectomy devices. Innovative technologies are increasingly being adopted for the treatment of peripheral vascular lesions to improve the surgery outcome. The penetration rate of advanced expensive technologies such as detachable coils and stent grafts have increased in the recent times. Vendors are manufacturing devices that offer improved ergonomics, physician control, and are easy-to-use.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulatory framework. Regulatory framework for devices like coronary atherectomy devices is strict. Regulatory bodies have imposed strict labelling requirement, pre-market approval, and medical device reporting and launching of product. These devices fall under Class II category and are considered to be highly-risky.
Key vendors
- Boston Scientific
- Spectranetics
- Cardiovascular Systems
Other prominent vendors
- Medtronic
- Philips
- Avinger
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
