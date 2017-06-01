Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021 - Increasing Number of Cath Labs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global coronary atherectomy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing number of cath labs. Cath labs are equipped with advanced diagnostic imaging systems that are used to visualize arteries and chambers of the heart. These labs mainly conduct tests and procedures for angioplasty, angiogram, and pacemaker implantation. They are now being equipped with the latest imaging technology to diagnose and treat CVDs.



According to the report, one driver in the market is technological advancements in coronary atherectomy devices. Innovative technologies are increasingly being adopted for the treatment of peripheral vascular lesions to improve the surgery outcome. The penetration rate of advanced expensive technologies such as detachable coils and stent grafts have increased in the recent times. Vendors are manufacturing devices that offer improved ergonomics, physician control, and are easy-to-use.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulatory framework. Regulatory framework for devices like coronary atherectomy devices is strict. Regulatory bodies have imposed strict labelling requirement, pre-market approval, and medical device reporting and launching of product. These devices fall under Class II category and are considered to be highly-risky.

Key vendors



Boston Scientific

Spectranetics

Cardiovascular Systems



Other prominent vendors



Medtronic

Philips

Avinger



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by technology



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



