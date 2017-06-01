Technavio's latest market research report on the global wood adhesives marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the additives, adhesives, and sealantssector, says, "The demand for wood adhesives is increasing in China due to an increase in the production of wood composites. The recycled wood is used to produce wood composite products. These products require wood adhesives during their manufacturing. In addition, the market will benefit from growth in the furniture manufacturing and construction industries."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global wood adhesives market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growth of housing market in North America

Acceptance of modular kitchen

Increasing demand for bio-based wood adhesives

Growth of housing market in North America

North America is considered the second largest luxury furniture market. The demand for luxury furniture encourages furniture manufacturers to introduce innovative designs, thereby forcing wood adhesive manufacturers to develop new and advanced products. The major percentage of the wood adhesives market in North America is from the US with 74%, followed by Canada with 20% and Mexico with 6%. The increasing use of wood in the interiors of housing and commercial buildings, especially in the US is fueling the demand for wood adhesives. The kids segment in the wood furniture industry provides notable growth prospects. The rise in demand for kids' furniture is anticipated to boost the growth of the wood adhesives industry.

Acceptance of modular kitchen

Wooden wardrobes in the kitchen are gaining prominence in the recent years. In addition to the aesthetics of the wood and wardrobes, the consumers are also concerned about the durability and lifespan of wooden furniture. This has led to the development of new woods.

Boiling waterproof plywood is an engineered wood that is resistant to moisture and high temperatures. This is produced from thin layers of wood arranged at right angles using phenol-formaldehyde resins. Further advances and advent of such wood products and adhesives are expected over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for bio-based wood adhesives

Conventional resin-based wood adhesives have an adverse effect on the environment and are also toxic to individuals. These factors have resulted in the implementation of stringent regulations regarding their manufacture and use. Therefore, bio-based adhesives are gaining prominence and are being promoted.

"Bio-based wood adhesives are derived from natural products. These wood adhesives are prepared from lignin, tannins, carbohydrate, cellulose, starch, plant proteins, and other materials that are readily biodegradable, abundant, less toxic, cheap, and easy to handle," says Shakeel.

