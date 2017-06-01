FertilHerb' Has a Breakthrough Fertility Supplement to Help All Men Improve Sperm Quality

NEW YORK, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Infertility is defined by not being able to become pregnant after one year of trying. About 11-14% of couples will experience infertility at one point in their lives, with 32% on infertility issues stemming from "male-factor" infertility. In recent years due to environmental and dietary changes, the instances of "male-factor" infertility are increasing. In fact, a paper published in the British Medical Journal concluded that there had been an approximate 50% worldwide decline in sperm count in the last 50 years.

Armed with this knowledge and the expertise to combat this ongoing problem, the founders of FertilHerb have applied the latest medical advancements to create an all natural food supplement that will enhance sperm quality. After extensive research and development, FertilHerb' launched its new product - FertilHerb' for Men in late 2016. FertilHerb' for Men is the world's first scientifically backed, all natural fertility supplement for men with low sperm count. This product was formulated by leading fertility experts with the sole purpose of enhancing male fertility and improving overall reproductive health.

Scientists at FertilHerb' Labs have a thorough understanding about the compounds your body needs to enhance fertility naturally. L-carnitine amino acid, Coenzyme Q10, Vitamins C, E and B12 pair with medicinal herbs like Maca and Ashwagandha to create a natural formula like no other. These powerful supplements work together to create a powerhouse proven to support the three primary sperm parameters: count, motility, and morphology. FertilHerb' for Men contains a blend of 16 natural ingredients; all aimed to improve sperm quality and male fertility.

FertilHerb's premium quality products are widely accepted among couples trying to conceive and are recommended by senior fertility specialists worldwide. FertilHerb' for Men truly is a revolutionary product; it has the potential to end a 5-decade trend of declining sperm counts and end fertility issues for couples nationwide.

FertilHerb' for Men is available for purchase at FertilHerb.com, where you can also find free resources on male and female infertility including helpful tips and in-depth information. Visit FertilHerb.com for more details.

