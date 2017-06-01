Global Dialysis Catheters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.52% by 2021 - Analysis By Application, Product & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global dialysis catheters market to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing usage of advanced materials in dialysis catheters. The dialysis catheters manufactured by vendors are made of advanced material such as polyurethanes/polycarbonates. Carbothane is one such material that is resistant to chemicals such as iodine, peroxide, or alcohol preventing degrading of catheter and thereby increasing its longevity.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising prevalence of CKDs. The growing prevalence of CKDs will increase the demand for dialysis catheters globally. A sedentary lifestyle negatively affects the homeostasis of the body, making people susceptible to many disorders such as CVDs, diabetes, ESRD, urology disorders, and other chronic illnesses. High blood pressure and diabetes are the two main causes behind the rising cases of CKD. Almost two-third of the CKD patients develop this disorder due to conditions such as glomerulonephritis, polycystic kidney disease, malformations, lupus, obstructions and repeated urinary infections.

AngioDynamics

Medtronic

C. R. Bard

Medical Components

