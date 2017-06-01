ICO Crowdfunding for the Estonian-Swiss Digital Bank Project Polybius Begins Today, May 31, 2017

Polybius Cryptobank Project Announces Five-Week-Long ICO, Starting May 31, 2017

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / The Estonian-Swiss project Polybius (a.k.a. project Polybius Bank), a financial institution for the next generation, will launch its crowdfunding ICO today on May 31st, 2017.

For five weeks from May 31st, investors from all over the world will be able to purchase Polybius investment tokens with cryptocurrencies. These tokens will be in the form of a Smart Contract guaranteeing a share in the bank's annual profits.

At the heart of the project lies the idea of reinventing the classic bank model using the most up-to-date technologies, including blockchain and specialized artificial intelligence. Ethereum Blockchain will underpin the work of the Polybius investment tokens; banking documentation will operate on Emercoin Blockchain; private blockchain developed by the AtticLab company will be used for bank transactions.

Developing the Polybius bank project has taken more than a year. An international team of technical specialists, bankers and financial technology entrepreneurs from five European countries has been collaborating on this project.

The best financiers in Europe can be counted among the project's consultants. Most recently, we were joined by the CEO of Admiral Markets, which has been operating on the world market for more than 14 years.

Even before the ICO launch, the ideas at the core of this project have attracted interest from several potential partners. In particular, one of the biggest scoring agencies in Europe - Creditinfo - has expressed interest in the possibilities offered by the Digital Pass identification system, an integral part of the Polybius product ecosystem.

The information security of the future financial institution will be provided by Betta Security that services Russia's and CIS biggest banks like Alpha Bank and Sberbank for over 10 years now.

The ICO launch is eagerly awaited by thousands of crypto-technology enthusiasts, who have joined Polybius' groups on social networks and on Telegram, or who have signed up to the mailing list.

The pool of potential investors in Polybius comes to more than the 500,000-strong user base of cloud mining cryptocurrency service HashFlare - the previous commercially successful business established by the founders of the Polybius Foundation.

The Project's business model, taking into account three possible development scenarios depending on the total proceeds of the ICO, can be found on the company's website.

The Polybius ICO begins May 31st, 2017. In order to take part, users will have to install a Polybius purse from the site polybius.io and purchase tokens with euros, dollars and cryptocurrency.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Edgar Bers

Contact Email: edgar.bers@polybius.io

Contact Skype: edgar.bers

Contact Telegram: +37258159212

Location: Tallinn, Estonia

Polybius is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

