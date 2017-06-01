

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capital spending in Japan was up 4.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent following the 3.8 percent gain in the previous three months.



Excluding software, capex climbed 5.2 percent - again exceeding expectations for 4.1 percent and up from 3.3 percent in Q4.



Company profits surged 26.6 percent after jumping 16.9 percent three months earlier, while company sales climbed 5.6 percent - up from 2.0 percent in Q4.



