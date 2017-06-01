

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the Biologics License Application for REBINYN for the treatment of adults and children with haemophilia B.



REBINYN is the brand name for nonacog beta pegol; N9-GP. REBINYN(?) is indicated for on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes and the perioperative management of bleeding around the time of surgery in adults and children with haemophilia B. The efficacy and safety evaluation was based on 115 patients across the four paradigm clinical trials, and the approval follows the Blood Products Advisory Committee meeting held 4 April 2017.



Novo Nordisk expects to launch REBINYN in the US in the first half of 2018.



