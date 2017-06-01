

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The win streak has hit four sessions for the China stock market, which has picked up more than 55 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,115-point plateau although the rally may run out of steam on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation after crude oil prices tumbled. The European and U.S. markets ended slightly in the red and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index advanced 7.12 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 3,117.18 after trading between 3,111.56 and 3,143.28. The Shenzhen Component Index added 0.06 percent to end at 9,864.84.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.85 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.387 percent, Bank of China jumped 0.81 percent, Vanke surged 3.45 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.45 percent, PetroChina perked 0.26 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical spiked 2.12 percent and China Shenhua lost 0.60 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks ended lower on Wednesday following reports that President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.



The Dow shed 20.82 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 21,008.65, while the NASDAQ lost 4.67 points or 0.08 percent to 6,198.52 and the S&P fell 1.11 points or 0.05 percent to 2,411.80.



In economic news, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book said that the U.S. economy continued to expand at a 'moderate or modest' pace in the past few months.



Also, U.S. pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors fell 1.3 percent to 109.8, while the Chicago PMI fell to 55.8 in May from a two-year high of 58.3 in April.



WTI light sweet crude oil for July fell $1.34 or 2.7 percent on Wednesday to $48.32/bbl. Prices slipped to their lowest in three weeks, having lost 2 percent in May.



Closer to home, China will see May results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later today, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.2 - down from 50.3 in April.



