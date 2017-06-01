

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.1.



That's up from 52.7 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, both output and new orders advanced at a stronger pace.



Input price inflation fell to a four-month low amid optimism regarding future output.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX