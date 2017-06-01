

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of May 2017 increased 4.1 percent, with a 5.2 percent increase in U.S., a 2.2 percent decline in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 4.9 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 4.5 percent, with a 4.5 percent rise in U.S., a 3.0 percent increase in Canada, and 6.4 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.



Net sales were $9.86 billion for the month of May, the four weeks ended May 28, 2017, an increase of seven percent from $9.23 billion during the similar period last year.



For the thirty-nine weeks ended May 28, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $92.11 billion, an increase of six percent from $87.18 billion during the similar period last year.



