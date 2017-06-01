

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Thursday despite the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as a slightly weaker yen and better-than-expected local economic data lifted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 213.22 points or 1.09 percent to 19,863.79, off a high of 19,871.81.



The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic is rising 2 percent and Canon is gaining almost 3 percent, while Toshiba is declining almost 2 percent and Sony is down almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is lower by 0.3 percent after crude oil prices plunged overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Amada Holdings is rising more than 5 percent, Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 4 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery is advancing more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Toyobo Co. and Unitika are down more than 1 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.1. That's up from 52.7 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Finance said that capital spending in Japan was up 4.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017. That beat forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent following the 3.8 percent gain in the previous three months.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly weaker Wednesday, trimming recent gains as news agency Axios reported President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.



The S&P 500 dropped a point to close at 2,411 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 21,006, its third straight modest decline. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4 points to finish at 6,198.



The European markets closed mixed on Wednesday amid concerns over the upcoming British election. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.13 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.42 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.09 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday amid renewed doubts over OPEC's supply quota plan. WTI crude for July fell $1.34 or 2.7 percent to settle at $48.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX