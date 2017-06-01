

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China swung to contraction in May, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6.



That missed forecasts for a score of 50.1 and was down from 50.3 in April.



It also falls below the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, there were slower increases in output and new orders, while staff numbers were trimmed at a faster rate.



Subdued demand conditions underpinned a renewed fall in purchasing activity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX