SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- OKI, a printer specialist from Japan renowned for designing and manufacturing printers for businesses and printing professionals, has launched the Pro8432WT. This professional device is an A3 graphic arts colour LED printer suited for printing businesses and it will only be sold through selected OKI authorised partners in Singapore. For those visiting the upcoming PrintPack+Sign 2017 show at the Singapore Marina Bay Sands from 26-28 July 2017, OKI will unveil the Pro8432WT and visitors to its booth (no. CC28) may request a personal live demonstration.

Created for the graphic arts printing sector, the Pro8432WT is a white toner printer that prints in any colour including white, on media sizes up to A3. Printing with white toner, the Pro8432WT can produce full colour transfers which are already weeded and ready-to-decorate substrates of any colour. Self-weeding capability removes the time-consuming, multi-step processes previously required by traditional methods, when decorating coloured garments and products. Combining the flexibility of the latest transfer media -- used to decorate substrates from cotton and man-made synthetic fabrics, to metal, glass, acrylic and even wood -- with the strong opacity of white toner, permits excellent colour decoration -- for example on garments -- in a single step process for superfast, cost effective production. This innovative transfer system with the Pro8432WT is fast, easy and overcomes limitations seen in other digital printing techniques.

The Pro8432WT also boasts the smallest footprint and compact design in its class. This professional graphic arts colour LED printer is designed to fit any print shop or design studio where space may be limited. It offers a fast-turnaround, short-run alternative to silk screen and other decorative methods. Thanks to its fast and easy set-up, it also provides an accelerated path to new revenue streams for consumer-retail print shops and businesses that carry out light or short-run production printing.

By combining OKI's High-Definition digital colour LED printer technology and proven white toner technology, the Pro8432WT offers big opportunities for businesses in the creative, graphic arts and printing industry. Easy-to-use, affordable and ideal for creative, graphics arts use, the Pro8432WT prints solid, sharp, colourful and white colour designs on a wide range of printable media. Now users of the Pro8432WT can create high quality mock-ups and proofs without having to outsource, they can improve their lead times, produce beautiful prints for dark and coloured backgrounds, and enjoy far greater flexibility altogether. This A3 graphic arts colour LED printer will simply make its users' creations stand out from the rest.

About the Pro8432WT

Print speed: Up to 35ppm / 20ppm (A3)

Processor speed: 800MHz

Resolution: 1200 x 600dpi, ProQ Multi-level technology

Paper input: Standard tray 300 sheets (80gsm); Multi-purpose tray 100 sheets (80gsm)

Max paper weight: 220gsm Standard tray, 256gsm Multi-purpose tray

Memory: 256MB RAM; 768MB maximum RAM; Optional SDHC Memory Card: 16GB

Network: 10/100/1000 Base Ethernet; Optional wireless LAN

Dimensions (HxWxD): 360 x 449 x 552mm

Toner Cartridge Yield W: 4.5K pages @5%

Toner Cartridge Yield CMY: 10K pages @ISO/IEC 19798

LED-head Lifetime Warranty (local T&Cs apply)

About OKI Data Corporation

OKI DATA CORPORATION is part of the OKI Electric group of companies operating as an independent company since 1994 and has operations across 100 countries around the world, including manufacturing sites in Fukushima, Japan, Thailand, UK and China.

OKI Data is a manufacturer and provider of a wide range of award winning printers and printing solutions, from high-performance, high definition colour printers for desktop publishing and creative industries to printers and multifunction printers for general office use. OKI Data prides itself in developing innovative printing technology that addresses the specific challenges of a business customer, saving time and money, improving their customer satisfaction and delivering value to their business all through cutting-edge printing technology.

About OKI Data Singapore

OKI was first established in Singapore in 1981. Today, OKI Data Singapore manages operations within Southeast Asia and has local sales offices in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, operations in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam, as well as manufacturing facilities in Thailand. OKI Data Singapore is a division of OKI Data Corporation, the global printer business unit of the OKI group and subsidiary of OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd. in Japan.

