ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN) ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications, is pleased to announce pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting were passed.

In accordance with section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the following is provided in relation to the Resolutions considered by the Company's shareholders.

The Company received proxies from 170 shareholders representing approximately 24% of the Company's issued capital who had directed their voting preferences as follows: resolution.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST CHAIRMAN'S ABSTAIN DISCRETION ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Approval of the Remuneration Report 181,297,418 14,620,623 597,156 1,032,272 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Election of Director - Louis DiNardo 466,704,402 226,730 647,156 409,689 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Election of Director - Julie H Stein 466,700,401 230,730 647,157 409,689 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Re-election of Director - Peter van der Made 305,608,239 147,385 669,076 161,563,277 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Issue of Options to a Director - Julie H Stein 403,465,294 63,379,645 609,656 533,382 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Issue of Options to a Director - Eric (Mick) Bolto 284,502,411 181,281,800 597,156 1606,610 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Issue of Options to a Director - Adam Osseiran 282,867,198 182,735,945 755,401 1,629,433 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Approval of an increase in fees paid to Non- executive Directors 166,615,210 138,883,216 597,156 586,887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor (SNAP) technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital, and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

