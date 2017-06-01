

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Thursday following the slightly lower close overnight on Wall Street and as data showed that China's manufacturing sector swung to contraction in May.



Investors are also cautious after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will announce on Thursday his decision on whether the U.S. will pull out of the historic Paris climate accord.



The latest survey from Caixin revealed that the manufacturing sector in China swung to contraction in May, with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6. That missed forecasts for a score of 50.1 and was down from 50.3 in April. It also falls below the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Australian market is declining following the slightly lower close overnight on Wall Street and lower commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 14.50 points or 0.25 percent to 5,710.10, off a low of 5,709.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 14.30 points or 0.25 percent to 5,747.00.



The major miners are weak after iron ore prices fell 2.5 percent overnight. BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is down almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining more than 3 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are down almost 1 percent each, while Santos is declining almost 2 percent after crude oil prices also tumbled overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 1.4 percent.



ANZ Banking said it will need to set aside more money against its residential mortgage lending book following the banking regulator's change to its capital requirement for residential mortgages.



Bucking the trend, Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing more than 2 percent after gold futures rose overnight.



Billabong has appointed ex-Nordstrom executive Jim Howell as its new CFO to replace Peter Myers. The surfwear retailer's shares are unchanged.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of retail sales in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in April, standing at A$25.891 billion. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the upwardly revised 0.2 percent contraction in March.



New capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, coming in at A$27.969 billion. That missed expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent following the 2.1 percent contraction in the three months prior.



The Australian Industry Group said that the Australian manufacturing sector continued to expand in May, although at a slower pace, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 54.8. That's down sharply from 59.2 in April, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7430, down from US$0.7450 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is advancing despite the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as a slightly weaker yen and better-than-expected local economic data lifted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 213.22 points or 1.09 percent to 19,863.79, off a high of 19,871.81.



The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic is rising 2 percent and Canon is gaining almost 3 percent, while Toshiba is declining almost 2 percent and Sony is down almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is lower by 0.3 percent after crude oil prices plunged overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Amada Holdings is rising more than 5 percent, Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 4 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery is advancing more than 3 percent. On the flip side, Toyobo Co. and Unitika are down more than 1 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.1. That's up from 52.7 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Finance said that capital spending in Japan was up 4.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017. That beat forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent following the 3.8 percent gain in the previous three months.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea and Malaysia are also lower. Singapore, New Zealand, Taiwan and Hong Kong are higher. The Indonesian market is closed on Thursday in observance of Pancasila Day.



On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly weaker Wednesday, trimming recent gains as news agency Axios reported that President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.



The S&P 500 dropped a point to close at 2,411 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 21,006, its third straight modest decline. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4 points to finish at 6,198.



The European markets closed mixed on Wednesday amid concerns over the upcoming British election. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.13 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.42 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.09 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday amid renewed doubts over OPEC's supply quota plan. WTI crude for July fell $1.34 or 2.7 percent to settle at $48.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



