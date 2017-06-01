MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- The June issue of The Canadian Business Journal is available at www.cbj.ca. Click here to enter the publication directly. Click "Full Screen" on the navigation pane for optimal viewing.

This month's cover story is based on a one-on-one discussion and a keynote address with Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak. 'The Woz' as he's affectionately known talked about his career as an engineering and tech genius, starting from his high school days. The man who invented the personal computer is truly a remarkable individual who is every bit as active and enthusiastic about inventions now as he was four decades ago.

Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director, Economic, Financial & Tax Policy at The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, contributes an article on NAFA negotiations. Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski offers up his advice on private capital markets and its importance to the economy.

Mohan Mailvaganam has an insightful column on the advantages of going digital while Mahyar K. Hansotia asks whether your company is getting the most out of its accountant.

In our Business in Action Section we have a number of comprehensive corporate profiles including: Aston Bay Holdings and its burgeoning copper and zinc properties, GeoSmart Energy and its new game-changing geothermal technology, the Town of Marathon and its expansion as a gold mining district, commercial flooring experts Tandus Centiva & Desso Canada and Peak Financial Group. There is all of that and much more in this edition.

