

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) announced Thursday plans for a new fulfillment center in Jefferson, Georgia, which will create 1,000 new full-time jobs at the facility when opened. The company currently has more than 1,500 full-time employees at its existing facilities in the state. The company said hiring starts today for hundreds of associate positions.



Amazon said its employees at the more than 850,000 square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large items for customers like household furniture, sporting equipment and gardening tools, to name a few.



Akash Chauhan, Amazon's Vice President of North American operations, said, 'Georgia has been a great place to do business for Amazon and we look forward to adding a new fulfillment center to better serve our customers in the region. Our new fulfillment center in Jefferson will create 1,000 full-time jobs with competitive pay and great benefits starting on day one of employment.'



Full-time employees at Amazon receive highly-competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock.



The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.



Amazon also offers hourly employees its Career Choice program which helps train employees for in-demand jobs at Amazon and other companies so that they can prepare for the future and take full advantage of the nation's innovation economy.



