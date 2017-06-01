

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) Thursday said it has a new video and unlimited wireless offer for AT&T Unlimited Choice customers who subscribe to DIRECTV NOW.



This bundle starts at just $70 a month. AT&T is the only carrier offering unlimited wireless and live entertainment - all from one provider.



AT&T Unlimited Choice customers get unlimited data and 60+ of the most popular DIRECTV NOW channels for $70 a month.



David Christopher, chief marketing officer, AT&T Entertainment Group, said, 'Customers shouldn't settle for plain-old unlimited plans. With us, they can stream at least 60 live channels, as well as on-demand, premium channels, popular shows, and hit movies through DIRECTV NOW. And DIRECTV NOW requires no annual contract, no long-term commitment, no hassle. We're giving customers entertainment where, when and how they want it.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX