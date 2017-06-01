

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-week low of 81.91 against the yen and nearly a 1-year low of 1.5227 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 82.29 and 1.5128, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.7385, nearly a 4-month low of 1.0447 and nearly a 2-month low of 0.9975 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7429, 1.0488 and 1.0032, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 80.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro, 0.72 against the greenback, 1.03 against the kiwi and 0.98 against the loonie.



