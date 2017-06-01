Yazaki Europe Monitors Equipment With RAM's Asset Tracking Solution

ORPINGTON, England, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The European arm of Yazaki, a global supplier of automotive parts and the world's largest producer of wire harnesses, has selected Real Asset Management's (RAM) software to enhance its asset tracking procedures. The solution will increase the level of control the company has over equipment management whilst allowing it to establish a consistent approach to reporting across the organisation.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160201/327800LOGO )



Yazaki began operations as a small family business. Sadami Yazaki started by selling electric wires for automobiles in Japan in 1929. Since then, the company has expanded substantially and now employs over 290,000 people worldwide. It has a presence in over 45 countries with 487 office locations, including its European headquarters in Cologne, Germany.

The company will utilise RAM's asset tracking system to compile information required for reports and to improve item monitoring within the organisation. Ben Ashton, Senior Director Group Accounting at Yazaki Europe commented, "We will use the mobile app to conduct physical audits of the group's equipment, from office furniture within our branches to production plant assets such as large machinery and tools. The software will ensure that reporting standards are consistent and that our policies are complied with."

Richard Shaw, Sales Director at Real Asset Management stated, "Our web-based tracking solution provides a repository of all information, along with the mobile app, enabling the company to control its entire asset base. Authorised users can extract required equipment details with ease using the software's in-built suite of standard reports; this will save Yazaki time that would have previously been spent compiling data manually."

The project is scheduled to commence in the spring of this year at the UK and German sites and has the potential to expand across Yazaki's other branches in Europe and Africa, as well as further sites globally. Ashton noted, "We have enjoyed a positive start to our working relationship with RAM and each step of the process has been straightforward."

Real Asset Management (RAM) is a leading provider of fixed asset management and logistics software&services.Over the last30 years, its products have been implemented by more than 3,000 organisations in over 70 countries.

RAM, the leading supplier to the UK public sector, has successfully implemented software across1000Commercial companies,180 Housing Associations, 100 Local Authorities, 150 Central Governmentsites,200 NHS Trusts,90Educational Establishments and over 250 MoD sites worldwide.

The company has developed apowerful range of softwaremodulesaround a central data repositorythat enables organisations of any size to manage every aspect of the asset lifecycle.ItsSeries4000 solutionoffers fixed asset accounting, capital project control, lease accounting, asset budgeting, asset tracking (utilising barcode/RFID/NFC technology) and computerised maintenance management.

For further information, please contact:

Miki Wardell

Real Asset Management

Tel: +44-(0)-1689-892137

Email: mwardell@ramplc.com

@RealAssetMgt

