ELISA CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 1 JUNE 2017 AT 8:00 AM



Along with the new EU roaming regulation Elisa lowers its roaming prices in mid-June. The changes are valid for all Elisa customers.



In Finland Elisa will also launch new subscription types for consumers and corporate customers. These include voice and text messages at domestic prices in EU and EEA countries. New subscriptions include unlimited data in the Nordic Countries (Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark) and in the Baltic Countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as plenty of data in other EU and EEA countries. No changes will be made in other countries' roaming prices at the moment.



New subscriptions for consumers:



Prices incl. VAT Huoleton Premium 200 Mbps Tarkka Premium 200 Mbps €34.90 /m (12 m €29.90 /m) €29.90 /m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Voice Unlimited 6.9c/min ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Text messages Unlimited 6.9c/message ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Data, Nordics and Baltics Unlimited Unlimited ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Data, other EU and EEA 10 GB/month 10 GB/month ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For all existing subscriptions and other than mentioned above Elisa will use the sustainability mechanism and the usage based roaming charging will continue. New EU roaming prices:



Prices incl. VAT Until 14 June 15 June onwards ---------------------------------------------------- Voice Domestic price + Domestic price + 6.2c/min 3.968c/min ---------------------------------------------------- Receiving calls 1.4136c/min For free ---------------------------------------------------- Text messages Domestic price + Domestic price + 2.48c/message 1.24c/message ---------------------------------------------------- Data €63.5 /GB €7.44 /GB ----------------------------------------------------



Change of the new roaming prices is not expected to have negative impact on Elisa's profits. Elisa's 2017 guidance and mid-term financial targets are intact.



Additional information: Mr Jari Kinnunen, CFO, tel. +358 50 324 3521 Mr Vesa Sahivirta, IR Director, tel. +358 50 520 5555



ELISA CORPORATION Investor Relations



Distribution: Principal media www.elisa.com