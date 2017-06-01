Gemalto: Four Canadian provinces award new contract to Gemalto for secure driver's license cards and issuance

Amsterdam- June 1, Â 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, announces that it won four contracts to provide a new, highly-secure polycarbonate driver's license in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. The Atlantic Provinces sought a provider with a strong position as an innovative partner capable of producing laser-engraved polycarbonate in Canada, in order to bring their residents better identity protection through a more secure driver's license. (http://www.gemalto.com/drivers-license?TermStoreId=429d0c7b-79ae-470e-ab21-669179cab1a1&TermSetId=b5487646-055d-495c-aefd-e0b74eddfe60&TermId=135e19e2-fd82-49ee-a4c2-c5446fe589c0)

Gemalto will provide its Premium polycarbonate and help transition the provinces from an over-the-counter issuance process to secure central issuance. This not only enables the enhancement of the credential with the advanced, fraud and tamper-resistant security features (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/security-features) only possible through central issuance, but also creates a more efficient process for Registry of Motor Vehicle operators by eliminating on-site printing.

In addition to the credential issuance itself, Gemalto will also implement a comprehensive enrollment solution that will include photo capture, digital signature pad, and a facial biometrics recognition system compliant with the latest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. This advanced, end-to-end solution will streamline existing processes and provide a foundation for future supplemental technologies such as an electronic ID (eID) or digital driver's license (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/traffic/digital-driver-license) (DDL).

"The Atlantic Provinces had a strong, unified vision of what we wanted to achieve as a result of this contract and provider evaluation process," said Paula Biggar, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy for Prince Edward Island. "We selected Gemalto because their broad experience and security capabilities can improve what we are doing today, and their innovations in technology will help us achieve what we want to do in the coming years."

"We are thrilled to be working with the Atlantic Provinces to create a new opportunity for residents to realize the benefit of the latest card security and durability with their new driver's license," said Steve Purdy, Vice President of Government Programs in North America at Gemalto. "Moving to central issuance will bring efficiencies and improve the customer's experience, both during enrollment and with the day-to-day use of their driver's license or ID card."

For more information on Gemalto's offer in the government sector, visit www.gemalto.com/govt or download Gemalto's whitepaper on Polycarbonate and Identity Documents

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security (http://www.gemalto.com/companyinfo/digital-security), with 2016 annual revenues of â‚¬3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com

