Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade - long-term incentive programs

Schibsted Media Group has on 31 May granted 72,639 B-shares to key employees as part of the long term incentive programs. The transaction is mainly related to the first transfer of the 5-year Senior Executive Plan 2017 for the Senior Executive Team and the last transfer of LTI-1 2014.

Please find attached overview of the number of shares granted to primary insiders, including their total holding of shares after this allotment.

For more information on the long term incentive programs please refer to the Statement of Executive Compensation in the Annual Report.

After this, Schibsted ASA holds 262,915 treasury B-shares and 265,817 treasury A-shares.

Oslo, 1 June 2017

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary insiders share allocation (http://hugin.info/131/R/2109519/801554.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

