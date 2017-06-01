

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.5930 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5876.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 2-day lows of 0.7062 and 78.30 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7082 and 78.43, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.62 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback and 76.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX