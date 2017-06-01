

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3510 against the U.S. dollar and 82.10 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3498 and 82.01, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.5191 from yesterday's closing value of 1.5177.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.37 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen and 1.53 against the euro.



