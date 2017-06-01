Esperite N.V.: ESPERITE (ESP): L1 Capital subscribes to the second packed tranche today, ahead of schedule

Zutphen, The Netherlands, 1 June 2017

As of today, 100% of the EUR 1.0 million initial tranche issued on March 8, 2017 has been converted into shares by European Select Growth Opportunities Fund (the "Investor") as well as the first of the four packed tranches referred to in our press release of yesterday, May 31st 2017.

Today a second tranche of EUR 250,000 is issued as a private placement of 25 convertible notes (the "Notes") with a principal amount of EUR 10,000 each, with 250,000 share subscription warrants attached (the "Warrants"), under the financing agreement of up to EUR 13.0 million signed between the Group and the Investor on March 8, 2017 (the "Agreement").

Esperite confirms its appetite for business expansion in the fields of regenerative medicine and for the development of exclusive genetic diagnostic tests.

The Notes and the Warrants issued under the Packed Tranches shall have the same characteristics as those described in the Group's press release dated March 8, 2017.

Frederic Amar, CEO: "This investment allows the Group to unlock its potential and give confidence to the future"

About ESPERITE

ESPERITE group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading international company in regenerative and precision medicine founded in 2000.

