MobileIron Launches GDPR Mobile Readiness Service

BERLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL), the security backbone for the multi-cloud enterprise, announced a new professional services offering today: General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Mobile Readiness Service. MobileIron's Professional Services team will help customers assess their GDPR compliance readiness, identify any gaps, and design and implement a remediation and ongoing compliance monitoring program.

White paper: How EMM Helps with GDPR Compliance

GDPR makes employee privacy protection a legal requirement and a comprehensive and well-structured enterprise mobility management (EMM) program will be an important component of an enterprise's GDPR compliance framework. An enterprise that does not use EMM effectively will find it challenging to justify to authorities why it did not adopt state-of-the-art technical measures, as required by Article 32, to mitigate the risk of data loss.

"The introduction of mobile devices into the enterprise has increased the risk of unauthorized access to confidential data," said Matt Carter, Manager, Strategy and Advisory Consulting, MobileIron. "With the GDPR Mobile Readiness Service, we are applying our mobile security expertise as the world's leading standalone EMM provider to help our customers achieve GDPR compliance."

MobileIron GDPR Mobile Readiness Services include:

Designing a customer-specific EMM policy to support GDPR

Assessing the current deployment and configuration policies

Recommending modifications to address gaps between compliant state and current state

Providing policy compliance documentation

Building an ongoing compliance monitoring program

For more information, contact services@mobileiron.com.

About MobileIron

MobileIron provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organizations. For more information, please visit www.mobileiron.com.

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460859/mobileiron_logo.jpg