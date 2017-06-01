Wirecard Takes on International Payment Processing for TATA SIA Joint Venture Vistara Airlines

MUNICH, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Customers across nine countries will benefit from Wirecard's more convenient and more secure payment solutions

Global technology group Wirecard and India's finest full service carrier Vistara, a joint-venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (TATA SIA), today entered into a strategic partnership. From now on, Wirecard will enable payment processing for all ticket bookings made by credit card via BSP (Billing and Settlement Plan) for Vistara. The partnership will help Vistara process international bookings quickly with a robust backend solutions framework, while keeping pace with the latest trends in technology that will help boost tourism in India.

The partnership between Wirecard and Vistara means that Visa and Mastercard will be accepted payment methods for BSP ticket bookings in nine countries, namely Germany, Australia, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the USA and the UAE. The IATA's international payment system, BSP, is the platform most often used by travel agencies across the world for processing airline ticket sales.

Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO of Vistara, said, "This partnership is another significant step towards cementing Vistara's position as a global airline of choice, esteemed for its exceptional customer service. Our world-class product and incredible hospitality has won close to 5 million customers in a short span of two years, and now transcends borders to attract people from around the world. This is possible only because of a seamless experience provided to customers across all touchpoints, of which the payment processing is a crucial element. We're confident that our partnership with Wirecard will take the transactional experience of our customers to the next level."

Eckart Reiche, Head of Sales Airlines at Wirecard: "Digitisation has brought about huge changes in all areas of the travel and transport industries, and this goes for airlines too. This means that the internationalisation of regional airlines in particular is increasingly important. We are delighted to support TATA SIA in this development and to accompany them on their journey."

Vistara continues to grow and gain accolades as it redefines air travel in India by challenging the status-quo in the Indian aviation sector with its unmatched excellence in offering seamless and personalized services. In a short span of a little over two years, Vistara has expanded its network to 19 destinations with over 550 weekly flights and a fleet of 13 aircraft, having flown about 5 million happy customers already.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited):

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) with Tata Sons holding the majority stake of 51% in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49%. Vistara brings together Tata's and SIA's legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to launch the finest full service carrier in India aimed at creating memorable and personalised flying experiences for its customers. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on 9 January 2015 with the aim of setting new standards in the aviation industry in India. For additional information, visit http://www.airvistara.com

Wirecard media contact:



Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49-(0)-89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com



Vistara Press Contacts:



Rashmi Soni

VP & Head of Corporate Communications

Vistara - A Tata-SIA JV Email: rashmi.soni@airvistara.com



Saumya Bhushan

Avian Media

saumya@avian-media.com

+91-9910353007

