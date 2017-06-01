

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 6-day lows of 124.92 against the euro and 114.76 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 124.52 and 114.43, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen dropped to a 2-day low of 143.06 from yesterday's closing value of 142.75.



The yen edged down to 111.09 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 110.76.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 126.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 147.00 against the pound and 114.00 against the greenback.



