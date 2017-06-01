Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-06-01 07:38 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 31 May 2017, during the extraordinary general meeting of Litgrid AB shareholders (legal entity code 302564383, registered address: A. Juozapaviciaus g. 13, Vilnius) the following decisions were made:



Regarding the election of the audit company for Litgrid AB, and the conditions of the payment for the audit services in 2017.



Decisions:



1.1. To elect an audit company UAB PriceWaterhouseCoopers for carrying out an audit of the financial statements of Litgrid AB for 2017;



1.2. Set a fee for the audit services no larger than EUR 19,210.00 (excl. VAT); the fee to be paid upon the provision of the services and within 30 days of the submission of the VAT invoice.



Information on the abovementioned decisions is also available on www.litgrid.eu.



Vilija Railaite, Head of Communications Phone: +370 613 19977 e-mail: vilija.railaite@litgrid.eu