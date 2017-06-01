Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-01 07:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 31st of May 2017, SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group has entered into the construction contract with AS Towers Construction Management for the completion of construction of multifunctional Z-Towers Complex, located at 30 Ranka Dambis, Riga.



The scope of works includes engineering and finishing works in North Tower which consists of 197 apartments. Shell and core works in South Tower accommodating office and commercial premises on around 23 thousand square meters. The complex includes additionally retail premises and underground parking for approximately 650 vehicles.



The value of the contract is around 36 million euros, plus value added tax. Construction works will start in June 2017 and are scheduled for completion in September 2018.



SIA Merks (www.merks.lv) is Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.



