

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 9-day high of 1.1257 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day high of 124.92 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1242 and 124.52, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 0.8741 and 1.0892 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8722 and 1.088, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.13 against the greenback, 126.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the pound and 1.09 against the franc.



