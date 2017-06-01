

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth eased markedly in April after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 9.5 percent year-over-year in April, much slower than the 15.0 percent surge in March. The measure has been rising since July 2016.



Among main sectors, mining production grew the most by 21.6 percent annually in April, closely followed by energy production with 20.9 percent spike. Manufacturing output logged a growth of 7.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent from March, when it rose by 2.4 percent.



