

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to issue Switzerland's GDP data in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET. The economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro.



As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0890 against the euro, 1.2462 against the pound, 0.9689 against the U.S. dollar and 114.52 against the yen.



