POXEL S.A. (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference and at the Kepler Cheuvreux Biotech Days Conference.

The Jefferies Conference is being held from June 6-9th at the Grand Hyatt New York hotel in New York City, NY. The Company will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, June 6th at 4:00 pm Eastern Time in #1 Ballroom and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation at the Jefferies conference will also be available by live webcast. To access the Jefferies webcast, please visit the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff105/poxel.paThe webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

The Kepler Cheuvreux Biotech Days Conference will be held from June 8-9th at the Kepler Chevreux office at 112 Avenue Kleber, 75016, Paris, France. Poxel will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes. We have successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., EU and Japan. Our second program, PXL770, a direct AMPK activator, is in Phase 1 development. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxel.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006113/en/

Contacts:

Poxel SA

Jonae R. Barnes, +1-617-818-2985

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations

jonae.barnes@poxelpharma.com

or

Investor relations Media EU/US

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Stephanie May, 49 89 2424 3494 or 49 175 571 1562

smay@macbiocom.com

or

Investor relations Media France

NewCap

Florent Alba/Nicolas Mérigeau, 33 1 44 71 98 55

poxel@newcap.fr