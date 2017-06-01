A.M. Best is pleased to announce that Erica Chesini has been appointed director, market development Europe, effective 30 May 2017 as part of a strategic growth initiative in the EMEA region.
Ms. Chesini will be responsible for developing A.M. Best's profile in the major European markets, specifically in Southern Europe, including the origination of new rating assignments and managing existing client relationships. She will report to Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development EMEA.
Ms. Chesini has more than 17 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry and joins A.M. Best from Swiss Re, where she spent 15 years in various commercial roles, most recently responsible for managing and developing business with strategic clients in Europe.
A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
