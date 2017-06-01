Le Clos & The Macallan Smash Duty Free World Record - Again!

DUBAI, UAE, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

USD $530,000 sale of 29 bottle selection of The Macallan Fine and Rare expression

For the third time in 18 months, Le Clos has broken the record for the largest single sale in duty free with The Macallan at Dubai International (DXB). Following the $500,000 sale in December 2016, the Dubai based (Maritime and Mercantile International - MMI owned) luxury retailer has sold a 29-bottle collection of one of the world's most sought after single malt whiskies.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517176/Andrew_Day_Group_MMI.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517177/Macallan_Fine_Rare_1937.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517178/Macallan_Fine_Rare_1946.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517180/Le_Clos_duty_free.jpg )



This latest sale, includes Fine and Rare expressions from 1937 - 1990 and further reinforces Le Clos' position as one of the leading global retailers of The Macallan. Le Clos' expansive aged range and exclusive collections includes; The Master of Photography collection, The Golden Age of Travel, The Macallan in Lalique and The Macallan Fine and Rare collection.

Andrew Day, Group Chief Executive Officer MMI, commenting on the record-breaking sale, said: "To achieve a second duty free world-record sale in just six months with The Macallan is a tremendous milestone. It reinforces the strength of our partnership, Le Clos' world-class retail environment and recognition of the iconic nature of The Macallan itself."

Day added, "Le Clos and The Macallan will continue to develop our partnership. We will shortly launch the newly designed shop-in-shop in our flagship Concourse A store at Dubai International (DXB), ensuring that Le Clos remains the destination of choice for those seeking iconic collectibles by continuing to set the standard in luxury travel retail."

Igor Boyadjian, Managing Director, Edrington Global Travel Retail added: "This latest record breaking sale is testament to the powerful and unique partnership between The Macallan and Le Clos. Not only is there clear alignment on how to cater to luxury spirits consumers but there is also a perfect dovetailing between Le Clos' luxury retail expertise and The Macallan's status as the ultimate luxury spirit. We look forward to strengthening this partnership in the future, and are determined to enhance continuously the retail experience for consumers, especially in key locations such as Dubai International Airport - a truly world-class facility with the very highest standards."

On the series of record-breaking sales and on-going relationship shared by Le Clos, The Macallan and Dubai Airports, Eugene Barry EVP Commercial and Communication Dubai Airports stated, "Dubai Airports is delighted to host Le Clos at Dubai International, and we congratulate both them and The Macallan on another outstanding sale at DXB. Since inception, Le Clos has been a key partner in helping Dubai Airports create meaningful passenger experiences in the premium travel retail area. Three record-breaking sales in just over 18 months is proof of the success and power of this partnership."

The purchase follows recent record-breaking and significant sales in;

January 2016 - Le Clos sets record for a single travel retail sale with a selection of The Macallan whiskies dating from 1938 to 1974 fetching $361,000.

December 2016 - Le Clos breaks own previous record with USD $500,000 sale including bottles of The Macallan Fine and Rare spanning from 1937 through to 1990.

April 2017 - Le Clos sold 29 bottles of The Macallan 18-Year-Old Vertical Collection. This sale included every vintage of The Macallan 18-Year-Old, also known as 'The Iconic Macallan' spanning 1958 to 1986, long renowned as one of the finest single malts in the world.

Notes to Editor

About Le Clos

Le Clos strives to continually create a unique shopping experience offering many of the best wines and spirits from around the world, with innovative services such as personalised bottle engraving and complimentary instore tastings. Our unique concierge service enables customers to place their order online or in-store prior to departure and their purchases will be delivered to them upon arrival at Dubai International. Le Clos is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is owned by MMI.

Le Clos has six outlets located within Dubai International Airport.