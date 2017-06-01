Trade the Political Markets with Core Spreads ahead Of Next Week's General Election

LONDON, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Core Spreads, an industry leading financial trading platform, readies traders as reviews of polls, news and statistics in the lead up to the UK General Election show party seats and voter turnout is a close match.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518303/Core_Spreads.jpg )



Core Spreads are pricing party seats and voter turnout percentage in the run up to the General Election on the 8th June before the attention turns to volatile 'in running' trading throughout election night as the exit polls are released and the results start to roll in.

With Core Spreads unique trading platform it's possible for traders to back their views through buying and selling the number of seats that have been predicted for each party to win and with a week to go markets are becoming volatile. Yesterday's YouGov poll predicting a hung parliament has sent shockwaves amongst traders and pollsters alike.

YouGov's hung parliament prediction, although at odds with other pollsters, has resulted in rapid and volatile price movements. Yesterday, Labour was predicted to win 182-186 seats, today they are priced at 197 -201, a rise of 8%.

For every gainer, there must be a loser and not surprisingly this has been the Conservatives. Yesterday, they were forecast at 376-380 seats, today they are 367-371. Let us not forget it was only a few short weeks ago that the Conservatives were priced at 401-405 with Labour floundering at a low of 147-151.

Can the Labour Party gain 25 seats and take them to 257 that the 'YouGov' poll suggests? Will the Conservatives lose seats? Only time will tell but as we enter this final week one thing is for sure: market makers will remain nervous.

The Core Spreads current prices look like this:

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518303/Core_Spreads.jpg

Spread bets and CFD trades are leveraged products, which means you could lose more than you deposit. You should ensure spread betting and CFD trading meets your investment objectives.View full risk warning .

This email neither constitutes, nor is construed as an offer to buy or sell investments. The information and opinions expressed herein are based on sources we believe to be reliable but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete. No liability is accepted by Core Spreads for any direct or consequential loss arising from this email. Please carry out your own virus checks.

Core Spreads is a trading name of Finsa Europe Limited (a company registered in England and Wales under number 07073413) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 525164.

© 2017 Core Spreads, all rights reserved.

For more comment contact Stuart Lane or Steve Martin on +44-(0)2034754830