National Milk Records Plc - Proposed Withdrawal from the Milk Pension Fund

1 June 2017

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Proposed Withdrawal from the Milk Pension Fund,

Subscription to raise £7.33 million and Notice of General Meeting

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock services, is pleased to announce that the Company is proposing to withdraw from the Milk Pension Fund (the 'Withdrawal'). The Directors believe that the Withdrawal will enable NMR to focus its resources on commercial and strategic development, free from the restrictions imposed on the Company by its participation in the Fund.

The key features of the Withdrawal are:

Lump sum cash payment of £10.13 million to the Trustees of the Fund

A payment of £4.68 million to Genus, satisfied in cash and by the issue of 2,120,000 ordinary shares in NMR, in return for Genus assuming NMR's liabilities to the Fund

The sale of subsidiary Inimex, a reseller and agent of genetic products to Genus

Entering into a collaboration agreement with Genus

Cash elements of the Withdrawal to be met from a subscription to raise £7.33 million at 65p per share, from the Company's existing resources and from a new bank facility

The Withdrawal will mean that NMR is no longer required to make annual contributions to the Fund, which historically have been material relative to the size of NMR:

£2.66 million of contributions in the five years ending 31 March 2016

Contributions for the next nine years expected to be circa £10.2 million

Possible obligation to contribute to the fund up to 2076 removed by Withdrawal

The Withdrawal is conditional, among other things on the passing of certain resolutions at a General Meeting of the Company, which is being convened for 21 June 2017.

NMR Chairman, Philip Kirkham, said, "Our liabilities to the Milk Pension Fund have been a key issue for the Company, restricting its ability to attract new investment. We believe that withdrawal from the fund will facilitate growth, enabling NMR to focus on its cash generative core business and rebuild its historic strong balance sheet. Furthermore, it will give shareholders and potential investors in the Company greater clarity as to the Group's underlying performance, whilst freeing up valuable resources and management time."

Introduction

NMR is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with the Trustees and with Genus on the terms for NMR and NML to withdraw from the Fund and for Genus to assume the liabilities owed by NMR and NML to the Fund.

The Withdrawal will mean that NMR is no longer required to make annual contributions to the Fund. These contributions have historically been material relative to the size of NMR and the Directors believe that Withdrawal will enable the Company to focus its resources on commercial and strategic development, free from the restrictions imposed on the Company by its participation in the Fund.

The Withdrawal will be effected as part of the Settlement Proposals, under which Genus has agreed to assume the liabilities of the Company to the Fund in consideration of:

the Fund Payment;

the Genus Payment;

the Disposal; and

the entering into of the Collaboration Agreement.

The cash amounts payable by NMR will be satisfied from the Bank Facility, the proceeds of the Subscription and from the Company's existing resources.

The Withdrawal is conditional on, amongst other things, the approval by Shareholders of Resolution 1 and Resolution 3 to be proposed at the General Meeting and Admission. Subject to such approval being obtained, the Withdrawal is expected to become effective on 23 June 2017.

A circular containing further information about the Proposals and convening the General Meeting is being posted to Shareholders today and will be available from the Company's website at www.nmr.co.uk.

Background to and Reasons for the Proposals

NMR is currently one of seven participating employers of the Fund, along with NML, Genus, Genus Breeding, Promar International Limited, First Milk Limited and Lloyd Fraser (Bulk Liquids) Limited.

The amount payable to the Fund by each participating employer is determined between the Fund and each of the participating employers, which assigns liabilities of the Fund to the respective employers based on the members who work or used to work for each of them and a proportional share of any orphan liabilities (where the Fund member's historic employer no longer participates in the Fund).

The Company has paid contributions to the Fund totalling £2.66 million in the 5 financial years ending 31 March 2016 and is expected to make further contributions, amounting to approximately £10.2 million, in aggregate, in the period ending 31 March 2026. Moreover, the Directors have been advised that NMR could be obliged to make additional contributions, which could continue to be material relative to the size of the Company, for a period of up to 50 years after 2026.

The Directors believe that Withdrawal will remove the burden of these payments and allow the Company to focus its resources exclusively on the Group's commercial and strategic development. Withdrawal would also give Shareholders and potential investors in the Company greater clarity as to the Group's underlying performance, whilst freeing up valuable resources and management time.

The Directors further believe that the scale and volatility of the Company's liabilities to the Fund have, in the past, restricted NMR's ability to attract new investment; they believe that Withdrawal will facilitate the raising of additional funds by NMR in due course, should the need arise.

Even if the Company's payments to the Fund were to be reduced in the future, as a result of actuarial or financial developments outside the Company's control, the Directors believe that significant constraints on the Company's resources and operational freedom would remain. In addition, Withdrawal will remove the uncertainty as to the amount of funds which may in the future be payable to the Fund.

The Directors have therefore concluded that it would be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders to withdraw from the Fund by ceasing to be a participating employer thereof and transferring NMR's liabilities to Genus.

Summary of the Settlement Proposals

In order to implement the Withdrawal, NMR, NML and Genus will enter into the FAA, under which NMR's liabilities to the Fund will be transferred to Genus. The costs payable by NMR for the transfer of the liabilities amount to £14.81 million in aggregate, comprising:

a cash payment of £10.13 million to the Trustees as a lump sum payment of the amounts due from NMR to meet its existing liabilities to the Fund; and

a payment of £4.68 million to Genus, of which £1.38 million will be satisfied by the issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares.

Alongside these payments, NMR has agreed to dispose of Inimex to Genus for a nominal consideration and to enter into the Collaboration Agreement.

The Company and Genus have entered into the Framework Agreement, which sets out the arrangements between them in connection with the Withdrawal and the Settlement Proposals generally. The Framework Agreement is conditional, amongst other things, on:

Resolution 1 and Resolution 3 being passed at the General Meeting;

the Trustees having delivered a signed copy of the FAA;

the Subscription being completed;

the Bank Facility being in place; and

Admission.

On completion of the Framework Agreement (which it is anticipated will take place following Admission and payment of the Genus Payment and the Fund Payment), the following agreements will (as a condition of such completion) be entered into:

the FAA; and

the Collaboration Agreement.

The FAA has been approved by the Trustees, subject to completion of the FAA. FAA Completion will take place immediately upon Admission and payment of the Genus Payment and the Fund Payment.

Subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out above, and subject to Admission, the Withdrawal is expected to become effective on 23 June 2017.

Information on the Subscription

Subject to the passing of Resolution 1 and Resolution 2 at the General Meeting and subject to Admission, the Subscribers have agreed to subscribe for a total of 11,279,230 Subscription Shares at a price of 65p per share, to raise £7.33 million (before expenses) in aggregate. The proceeds of the Subscription will be applied towards payment of the Fund Payment and the Genus Payment.

The Subscribers are as follows:

LIC

LIC is a farmer owned cooperative based in Newstead, New Zealand and established in 1909, which provides a range of products and services to farmers from offices in New Zealand, UK, Ireland, Brazil and Australia.

Working Capital Management

WCM is a Singapore based fund management and advisory firm, established and managed by Kenneth Chan, which makes investment decisions on behalf of Working Capital Partners Ltd and High Street Partners Ltd. WCM has offices in London and Singapore and WCM's London subsidiary, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Limited, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Custodial Capital Management

CCML is a Shareholder interested in 28.82 per cent of the Existing Issued Share Capital.

Vaughan Moody and William Davies

Mr Moody and Mr Davies are Shareholders, respectively interested in 5.49 per cent and 3.32 per cent of the Existing Issued Share Capital.

The Inimex Agreement

Inimex acts principally as a reseller and agent of genetic products in the UK (trading under the Bullsemen.com brand). In the year ended 31 March 2016, Inimex made a loss of £88,853 on turnover of £1.1 million. In the recent downturn in the global price of milk, progress at Inimex has been held back as farmers have cut costs. As a result, in its Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2016, NMR impaired the goodwill created on the acquisition of Inimex and released the provision for deferred consideration that might have been payable in connection with the acquisition.

Genus is a UK biotechnology company, applying science to animal breeding and selling added value products for livestock farming and food producers. Genus has a global reach and trades in all of the world's significant dairy areas.

Accordingly, the Directors have decided to dispose of the entire issued share capital of Inimex to Genus. The purchase price under the Inimex Agreement will be £1.00, plus an amount equal to cash held and minus an amount equal to debts owed by Inimex on completion, together with a working capital adjustment based on a target working capital of £110,000.

The principal terms of the Inimex Agreement are as follows:

the consideration for the Disposal is £1.00, which will be satisfied in cash on completion and adjusted as noted above;

completion of the Disposal is conditional, on or before 1 September 2017 (or such later date as the Parties may agree) (the "Disposal Long Stop"), on FAA Completion and the satisfaction of other customary conditions;

the Inimex Agreement contains customary warranties relating to the Company's ownership and title to their shares in Inimex, as well as customary business and commercial warranties and specific indemnities from the Company as well as a tax covenant given by the Company in respect of certain tax liabilities which are or may become payable by Inimex;

the Inimex Agreement also contains customary limitations on the Company's liability under the said warranties, including time and financial limitations. Claims for breach of warranty must be brought within 18 months of completion of the Disposal, save in respect of tax claims which must be brought within seven years of Completion. The maximum cap on liability of the Company is limited to £120,000 in respect of warranties;

the Inimex Agreement is governed by the laws of England and Wales.

The Collaboration Agreement

In addition to their roles as participating employers in the Fund, the Company and Genus have a long-standing commercial services relationship with respect to the provision of milk recording data from NMR to Genus. The Company and Genus intend to formalise and expand this relationship through the Collaboration Agreement.

Significant Shareholders

As at 31 May 2017, being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Announcement, and on Admission, the Subscribers and Genus have and will have the following interests in the Company:

Shareholder Shareholding as at 31 May 2017 New Ordinary Shares to be issued Shareholding on Admission % of Enlarged Issued Share Capital WCM - 6,310,000 6,310,000 29.71 LIC 194,880 4,000,000 4,194,880 19.75 Genus - 2,120,000 2,120,000 9.98 CCML 2,173,104 769,230 2,942,334 13.85 Vaughan Moody 414,000 100,000 514,000 2.42 William Davies 250,000 100,000 350,000 1.65

LIC and CCML have irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the Resolutions in respect of the 194,880 Ordinary Shares and 2,173,104 Ordinary Shares respectively held by them, representing 31.40 per cent in aggregate of the Existing Issued Share Capital.

NMR is aware that, if the Withdrawal becomes effective, Genus and LIC may enter into an agreement which restricts each of them from (i) selling their Ordinary Shares to certain parties; and (ii) accepting or approving any arrangement that would result in certain parties having Control (as that term is defined in the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers) of the Company. Shareholders will be notified if such an agreement is entered into.

Change of Financial Year End

In connection with the Proposals, NMR is proposing to change its financial year end from 31 March to 30 June. Assuming that the Proposals are approved, this change will allow the Company to deal with the substantial and complex reporting relating to the Fund and the Withdrawal as at 30 June 2017, such that the Company's results for the next full financial year can be presented on a post-Withdrawal basis.

The Company's next financial results would therefore be in respect of the 15-month period ending 30 June 2017.

Proposed Board Restructuring

The Company has been planning to restructure the Board of Directors for some time and intends to take the opportunity presented by the Withdrawal to implement this restructuring. The Directors therefore intend that at, or immediately prior to, the next annual general meeting of the Company, three of the Company's Executive Directors will resign as Directors and will not offer themselves for re-election. The Directors concerned have indicated that, following any such resignation, they nevertheless intend to retain their executive positions as senior employees of NMR, thus allowing the Company to retain their expertise within the Group.

Once these changes are implemented, the Company's Board of Directors is expected to comprise three Non-Executive Directors and two Executive Directors.

Dividend Policy

The Directors expect that the Withdrawal will eliminate the uncertainties that have historically impacted the Company's ability to pay dividends, including the need to obtain the consent of the Trustees in advance. However, one impact of Withdrawal is that the Company would be required to undertake a capital reconstruction to create distributable reserves to enable dividends to be paid in the future. Subject to that requirement, the Directors may consider the payment of dividends in the future, if they believe it is prudent to do so in light of the Group's financial performance and working capital needs.

Executive Share Option Arrangements

In order to incentivise NMR's senior management, an employee benefit trust, known as the National Milk Records Employee Benefit Trust and whose trustee is proposed to be Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited, is being established and will, at Admission, hold 300,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.41 per cent of the Enlarged Issued Share Capital. The Company intends to recommend from time to time that such Ordinary Shares are used to grant or satisfy awards to be made under the Company's existing Company Share Option Plan; and/or (ii) used to grant or satisfy awards to be made under a new unapproved share option scheme to be introduced shortly.

Application to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares and the EBT Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares and the EBT Shares will commence on 22 June 2017.

The New Ordinary Shares and the EBT Shares will, on Admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the Ordinary Shares and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions hereafter declared, paid or made on the ordinary share capital of the Company.

General Meeting

A notice convening the General Meeting to be held at National Milk Laboratories Limited, Laches Close, Calibre Business Park, Four Ashes, Wolverhampton WV10 7DZ at 11.30 a.m. on 21 June 2017 is set out in the circular to Shareholders. At the General Meeting, Shareholders will consider the Resolutions which, among other things, grant the Directors authority to allot the New Ordinary Shares and disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to such allotment.

Webinar for Shareholders

The Company intends to hold a webinar to give Shareholders an opportunity to ask questions about the Proposals ahead of the General Meeting. The webinar will take place on 13 June 2017 at 11.30 a.m. Further information about the webinar and how Shareholders can participate will be set out on the Company's website at www.nmr.co.uk.

Definitions

The following definitions apply throughout this Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise:

"Admission" admission of the New Ordinary Shares and the EBT Shares to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market becoming effective in accordance with the NEX Exchange Rules "Announcement" this Announcement dated 1 June 2017 "Bank Facility" the £4.95 million bank facility arranged by the Company in connection with the Settlement Proposals "CCML" Custodial Capital Management Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda "Collaboration Agreement" the collaboration agreement in the agreed form to be entered into between the Company (1) and Genus (2) on FAA Completion "Company" or "NMR" National Milk Records plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number 3331929 "Consideration Shares" the 2,120,000 new ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company to be issued to Genus in accordance with the Settlement Proposals "Directors" the directors of the Company as at the date of this Announcement "Disposal" the proposed disposal of the entire issued share capital of Inimex, for a nominal consideration, by the Company to Genus Breeding in accordance with the terms of the Inimex Agreement "Disposal Long Stop" shall have the meaning set out in the paragraph headed "The Inimex Agreement" above "EBT" the National Milk Records Employee Benefit Trust "EBT Shares" the 300,000 new ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company to be issued to the EBT on or prior to Admission "Enlarged Issued Share Capital" the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the New Ordinary Shares and the EBT Shares "Existing Issued Share Capital" the 7,540,472 Ordinary Shares in issue as at the date of this Announcement "Equiniti" a trading name of Equiniti Limited, the Company's Registrar "FAA" the Flexible Apportionment Arrangement in the agreed form to be entered into between the Trustees (1), the Company (2), NML (3) and Genus (4) on FAA Completion "FAA Completion" completion of the FAA in accordance with its terms "Form of Proxy" the form of proxy enclosed with this Announcement for use by holders of Ordinary Shares in relation to the General Meeting "Framework Agreement" the conditional Framework Agreement dated on or around the date of this Announcement between Genus (1), the Company (2) and NML (3) "Fund" the Milk Pension Fund, a multi-employer defined benefit pension fund of which NMR, NML and Genus are participating employers "Fund Payment" the sum of £ 10.13 million payable by the Company to the Trustees under the FAA "General Meeting" the General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11.30 a.m. on 21 June 2017 (or any adjournment thereof) "Genus" Genus plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number 02972325 "Genus Breeding" Genus Breeding Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number 01192037 "Genus Payment" the sum of £4.68 million payable by the Company to Genus in accordance with the Settlement Proposals, of which £1.38 million will be satisfied by the issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares at a price of 65p per share "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Inimex" Inimex Genetics Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number 01315335, being a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company "Inimex Agreement" the conditional share sale agreement dated on or around the date of this Announcement between the Company (1) and Genus Breeding (2) "LIC" Livestock Improvement Cooperation, a New Zealand-based, farmer owned co-operative established in 1909 "New Ordinary Shares" the Subscription Shares and the Consideration Shares "NEX Exchange" NEX Exchange Limited, a recognised investment exchange under section 290 of FSMA "NEX Exchange Growth Market" the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange (previously called the ISDX Growth Market) "NEX Exchange Rules" the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers, which set out the admission requirements and continuing obligations of companies seeking admission to and whose shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market "NML" National Milk Laboratories Limited, a company registered in Scotland with company number SC145660, being a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company "Notice" the notice of General Meeting "Ordinary Shares" ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company "Proposals" together, the Settlement Proposals and the Subscription "Resolutions" the resolutions set out in the Notice "Settlement Proposals" the arrangements entered into between Genus and the Company in connection with, inter alia the Withdrawal, the Disposal and the Collaboration Agreement "Shareholder" a holder of Ordinary Shares "Subscribers" Vaughan Moody, William Davies, LIC, CCML and funds managed or controlled by WCM "Subscription" the proposed subscription for the Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price, conditional on the passing of Resolution 1 and Resolution 3 and admission of the Subscription Shares to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market "Subscription Price" 65p per Subscription Share "Subscription Shares" the 11,279,230 new ordinary shares of 10p each to be issued in the Subscription "Trustees" Milk Pension Fund Trustees Limited, the trustees of the Fund "WCM" Working Capital Management PTE Ltd, a Singapore based fund management and advisory firm "Withdrawal" the withdrawal of NMR and NML as participating employers of the Fund pursuant to the FAA

