Coinsilium Group Limited - Fundraising of GBP250,000 and Total Voting Rights

1 June 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

FUNDRAISING OF £250,000 AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised £250,000.00 gross of expenses in an oversubscribed share issue through the issue of 11,363,636 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.2 pence per share (the "Subscription") from current and new shareholders.

The funds raised will be utilised for proposed investment opportunities within the emerging blockchain based Digital Asset space, with the balance allocated towards the development of the Company's Smart Contract Alliance initiative and general working capital purposes. In each case, further announcements will be made in due course.

Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium stated: "We are delighted to see the continued support of our existing shareholders as well as new shareholders in the current fundraising which was significantly oversubscribed. Since the Subscription was initiated, the share price has risen substantially, with an increased discount in the Subscription price relative to the current price.

This fundraising will enable us to invest in some exciting opportunities in the burgeoning digital asset sector, in addition to pursuing our own initiatives in blockchain and smart contract technologies."

In addition to the Subscription, the Directors of the Company have resolved to issue 1,534,092 Ordinary Shares in lieu of fees for services to the Company (the "Fee Shares"). 1,363,637 Fee Shares to the Directors as part payment of salaries and 170,455 Fee Shares in lieu of cash fees for services to the Company as follows:

Malcolm Palle £9,000.00 409,091 Tony Sarin £9,000.00 409,091 Eddy Travia £12,000.00 545,455 Others £3,750.00 170,455

The issue of shares in lieu of fees and part payment of salaries enables the Company to keep its cost base to a minimum, preserving cash for investment activities.

Director number of Ordinary Shares as a percentage of the enlarged issued share capital:

Director Ordinary Shares post Subscription and Fee Shares Percentage interest in enlarged issued share capital Eddy Travia 7,273,368 6.52 Malcolm Palle 7,437,012 6.67 Tony Sarin 3,444,805 3.09

On completion of the Subscription, the Company is aware of the following disclosable interests in the share capital of the Company:

Name Ordinary Shares post Subscription and Fee Shares Percentage interest in enlarged issued share capital Cosmic Bridge 11,791,176 10.58 Rockridge Investments 5,500,000 4.93 Hakim Mamoni 5,352,913 4.80 Malcolm Burne 7,508182 6.73 Cameron Parry 4,877,921 4.38 Michael Joseph 3,914,555 3.51

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the 12,897,728 Subscription Ordinary Shares and the Fee Shares, the Company has 111,487,831 Ordinary Shares in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 207 099 0740

Coinsilium Group Limited

www.coinsilium.com



Malcolm Palle, Non-executive Director +44 (0) 7785 381089

Coinsilium Group Limited

Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100

Luther Pendragon Ltd

(Media Relations)



Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)



Nick Emerson / Andy Thacker +44 (0) 1483 413 500

SI Capital Limited

(Broker)



Notes to Editor

Coinsilium is an accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers.Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information, please visithttp://www.coinsilium.com