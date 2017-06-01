Ericsson: Changes to Ericsson's nomination committee

The composition of Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) Nomination Committee was made public in a press release dated May 9, 2017.

According to the instruction for the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2012, Cevian Funds have thereafter informed the Nomination Committee that their shareholding in Ericsson is now of such significance that it gives the right to participate in the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee considers that Cevian Funds have adequately verified the shareholding and Cevian Funds are therefore entitled to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee. Cevian Funds have advised that Christer Gardell has been appointed their representative in the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2018 now consists of:

Petra Hedengran, Investor AB;

Bengt Kjell, AB Industrivärden and Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse;

Christer Gardell, Cevian Funds;

Anders Oscarsson, AMF Försäkring och Fonder;

Johan Held, Afa Försäkring; and

Leif Johansson, the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Petra Hedengran is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received by the Nomination Committee in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered.

CONTACT THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The Nomination Committee

c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat

SE-164 83 Stockholm

Sweden

E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com (mailto:nomination.committee@ericsson.com)

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.





