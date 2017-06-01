

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in nearly two years in May, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted Investec Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 55.9 in May from 55.0 in April. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The health of the sector has now strengthened on a monthly basis throughout the past four years, with the latest improvement the greatest since July 2015.



Output grew for the second successive month in May on the back of rising new orders and improving economic conditions. Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the sharpest in twenty-two months.



Confidence regarding future output levels also picked up in May, with positive expectations encouraging firms to take on extra staff. The pace at which employment rose was the fastest in two years.



On the price front, input price inflation eased for the third straight month in May and output price inflation softened to a 3-month low.



