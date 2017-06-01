

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening slightly higher on Thursday as oil prices rebounded in Asian deals on weak stockpile data and a Times/YouGov poll showed Britain's ruling Conservatives are still leading Labour by three points ahead of June 8 election.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher, although Chinese stocks slipped after a private survey showed China's factory activity contracted for the first time in 11 months.



The dollar dipped amid simmering geopolitical tensions while gold prices rose after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is close to a decision on whether to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.



Investors keenly await Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers as a positive report could pave the way for a rate hike in mid-June.



Dallas Fed boss Robert Kaplan on Wednesday stuck to his outlook for two additional rate increases this year despite recent declines in U.S. core inflation.



Manufacturing data from Germany, France, the U.K. and Eurozone are slated for release later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed marginally lower, with banks and energy stocks declining, as JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness in the current quarter and oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on concerns about Libya's rising production and exports.



European stocks ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note, with disappointing U.S. housing and factory activity data as well as political worries surrounding Britain, Greece and Italy weighing on markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 0.1 percent. France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent while the German DAX edged up 0.1 percent.



